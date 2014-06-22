Hillary Clinton surprised by “Glee” star at book signing

Posted 9:22 am, June 22, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.


(KTVI)-Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed a look of true surprise and excitement when "Glee" star Chris Colfer surprised her at a book signing in Los Angeles.

Colfer showed up at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Thursday to a get a personalized copy of Clinton's new book, "Hard Choices." Clinton didn't notice the 24-year-old star until he got up to the table and her expression shows her surprise.

Colfer is an author himself. He will be in St. Louis next month promoting the third installment in his #1 New York Times bestselling series for young readers, titled "The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning". For more information, click here.

3 comments

Comments are closed.