Hillary Clinton surprised by “Glee” star at book signing

(KTVI)-Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed a look of true surprise and excitement when "Glee" star Chris Colfer surprised her at a book signing in Los Angeles.

Colfer showed up at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Thursday to a get a personalized copy of Clinton's new book, "Hard Choices." Clinton didn't notice the 24-year-old star until he got up to the table and her expression shows her surprise.

I met @HillaryClinton today!!! Not sure if I embarrassed myself, can't remember anything I said... #adrenaline pic.twitter.com/jauUVtja8y — Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) June 19, 2014

Colfer is an author himself. He will be in St. Louis next month promoting the third installment in his #1 New York Times bestselling series for young readers, titled "The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning". For more information, click here.