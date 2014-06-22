Hillary Clinton surprised by “Glee” star at book signing

(KTVI)-Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed a look of true surprise and excitement when "Glee" star Chris Colfer surprised her at a book signing in Los Angeles.
Colfer showed up at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Thursday to a get a personalized copy of Clinton's new book, "Hard Choices." Clinton didn't notice the 24-year-old star until he got up to the table and her expression shows her surprise.
Colfer is an author himself. He will be in St. Louis next month promoting the third installment in his #1 New York Times bestselling series for young readers, titled "The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning". For more information, click here.
3 comments
HADENOUGHOFTHERURALRIGHT
I love you Clinton
Steven Sweeney
Quick reminder-Sarah Palin’s book outsold Hildebeast’s 6 to 1. Kilary has already seen 40% markdowns on her 2 ply book.Bye bye’s EBT card can only buy so many.
LARRY
Palin book buyers were the “suckers”. I can’t believe anyone would buy a book by Palin!
Comments are closed.