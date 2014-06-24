Burglar signs in to Facebook, gets caught

(CNN)-A Minnesota man is in jail because he logged on to Facebook during his alleged crime. Police say Nicholas Wig checked his profile from a home he broke into then didn’t log off!

“When I came home from work that day, that screen was laying right here.”

When James Wood came home Thursday morning, his house had been ransacked. Several items, gone.

“Credit cards, cash, for a soccer tournament, checkbook, watch. Kinda started to panic.”

Wood notified police but then noticed something on his computer.

“He uh, HA!!! He pulled up his Facebook profile and left it up.”

Police say 26-year-old Nicholas Wig had checked his Facebook while stealing from the house and forgotten to log out.

So, Wood updated Wg’s status.

“I shared his photo and said watch out for this guy he’s a thief.”

People kept commenting on that post. He also left his phone number asking anyone to call with information on where to find Wig.

Who should text him? Wig himself.

“I replied you left a few things at my house last night how can I get them back to you.”

Wig agreed to meet with wood under the impression he could give back wood’s recycled cell phone in exchange for his clothes he had left at the home.

“World’s dumbest criminals.”

When Wood spotted him heading toward the house, he called police.

“I’ve never seen this before.”

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom says he’s thankful wig was caught. But even he is baffled by wig’s decision to log onto Facebook.

“It’s a pretty unusual case might even make the late night television shows in terms of not being too bright.”

“If he wouldn’t have done the Facebook thing, we wouldn’t have caught him.”