Second person charged in Cahokia woman’s murder

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) - A second person has been charged in last Friday's home invasion murder of Cassandra Holman in Cahokia, IL.

The Major Case Squad has charged Torrence Neal, 25, of St. Louis. Antrell Teen was previously charged in the case.

Both men are still at large. Major Case Squad detectives are looking to find them and a woman they call a "person of interest" in the shooting.

Teen is known to frequent the Overland, Mo., area and is known to drive a blue 2001 BMW X5 vehicle. St. Louis Police are also looking for the trio. Neal is 5 feet, 8 inches and 198 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-332-4248 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.