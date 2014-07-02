St. Louis gospel rapper named in lawsuit against Katy Perry

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Did pop singer Katy Perry steal a song from a St. Louis Christian hip-hop artist? That is the claim in a lawsuit filed in St. Louis federal court.
Marcus Gray of St. Louis who goes by the name "Flame" is a Christian hip-hop musician and songwriter. Chike Ojukwu is another St. Louis Christian hip-hop artist. Both men and two other songwriters who live elsewhere claim Katy Perry ripped off their song.
The lawsuit claims that Perry's 2013 hit song "Dark Horse" Infringes on their copyright of a 2008 song, "Joyful Noise." It says Perry not only hijacked their religious music, she also destroyed their reputation in the Christian music world. The men say they're now associated with anti-Christian witchcraft and imagery that appears in the "Dark Horse" music video.
The Christian performers built their case within the last couple of months after seeing comparisons of the song online. The lawsuit doesn't go into much detail about how the song "Joyful Noise" was used to create Perry's Dark Horse. But, we have learned that Christian hip-hop artists claim that the Dark Horse's repeating music pattern is unmistakably the same music pattern from their song Joyful Noise.
One of Flame's St. Louis lawyers, Michael Kahn, says it is that same repeating music pattern that was used in perry's song Dark Horse. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, unspecified monetary damages and calls for Perry to stop using the song. So far no comment from Katy Perry's publicist.
"Joyful Noise"
Katy Perry's "Dark Horse"
25 comments
Dazzette
This is just a no-name artist’s attempt at 15 minutes of fame. I don’t see enough similarities to make a case. You can’t just go by one beat, that I’m sure has been in another song before this person wrote his song.
Amber
Dazzette—Flame is actually a very well known artist in the Christian music industry, not a no-name. People usually don’t know many Christian singers unless they listen to them because they aren’t in the spotlight or all over the news for stunts. But Flame is very well known.
Also, I listened to Joyful Noise since it was released and as soon as I heard Dark Horse I thought they were the same. I think he has a very good point. I don’t think being a Christian has anything to do with it. Any person who works hard at something and feels they are being ripped off would fight for their work. I know I would.
Travis
Amen
Kindle Rashod
I listen to Flame and Lecrae as well, but as a musician myself, I hope they lose the case because there are numerous times in which my own music reminded people of someone else’s songs, and I didn’t purposefully imitate their music.
Devlin
Have you listened to both of the songs??? No name right?? A lot of Christians actually have switched to Christian stations by the way. In the Christian realm, they are known. And someone has actual two legs to stand on. She did rip from their song, not the lyrics but definitely from the beat, slightly different tempo though.
jelly monster
This reminds me of a woman who is pissed at her friend for wearing a similar dress and looking a lot better in it lol
Devlin
Did you hear the song “Joyful Noise” cuz if you didn’t how do you know which is better??
Andrew Kennedy
While these 2 songs do share some mild similarities, I don’t think it’s enough to merit a lawsuit standing here. Now, remember back to the 80’s & the classic “Ghostbusters” theme vs “I Want A New Drug” by Huey Lewis and The News was blatantly obvious the first was merely the latter played at a sped up tempo. In this case of the “Joyful Noise” vs “Dark Horse”, I’d throw this one out if I was the presiding judge.
metatronking
I find it bazaar that one song is clearly demonic. the other is cloaked in light. Yet both songs of the world.
ihatebyebye
….you can’t be a Christian band a CLEARLY use the “F” word….sheesh!
ughtheyreatitagain
It’s a miracle that people are able to walk down the street without offending those poor ‘ole victimized Christians! We’re all out to get them obviously…I know I certainly ponder about how I can offend them next before I leave the house for the day.
The songs really don’t sound similar to me. The only thing I noticed is the beginning sounds of the song are kind of a like but not really. Had I heard that rap alone I never would of put two & two together
Sheena Mays
He doesn’t use the “F” word. I think you are referring to where he says, “fought death…”
http://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/flame/joyfulnoise.html
Sheena Mays
Also, the musical patterns that they’re referring to are exact. It starts at the beginning of Joyful Noise. It doesn’t begin until :20 into Dark Horse. It’s slower in Dark Horse, but it is the same pattern. The pitch intervals are the same and the rhythms are the same. They have a solid case.
Jeremiah Donaldson
It’s not slower, there’s a reverb effect that makes the second hit of the beat lower than the first. EXACT same beat and note. I can’t see how she didn’t rip it off. Very distinctive sound.
Jackie Carter
I do hear the similarity and also hear a few notes from gangham style in there also
Rich
There is a DJ who posted a comparison online. Turns out if you increase the tempo of Perry’s song only 6 beats per minute and lower it only one octave it is IDENTICAL to Flame’s song…no question it was stolen. Also these are not “no name” people. Lecrae is part of the group filing the lawsuit and he’s a grammy winning, 1M+ in sales artist.
alex
It turns out if you speed it up change the pitch add a beat change the lyrics it’s the same song! This lawsuit has no chance
TheREALBYEBYE2THERELIGIOUSRITE
Wow, look, another phony Christian hypocrite lying and cheating to shove more cash up their behind!
I had listened to both songs before on Amazon and NOTHING ALIKE WHATSOEVER. The Christian pusher’s song is all beat and rap, for one thing – very little actual music. Katy’s song, on the other hand, actually has chords, a melody and even a somewhat different beat. If they are going strictly by the beat, they will fail – beats are very limited and are the same on a LOT of songs.
I know REALLY why they did this – because Katy really disses these religious fools in the lyrics and the video. I like that line “so you want to play with magic – boy, you should know what you’re falling for” Sounds like typical se*x lyrics, but… maybe not? But that’s what religion is, right – playing with magic?
I’m no fan of Katy Pery, but she’s a classical virtuoso compared to those non-talents in the Christian rap scene. Shouldn’t just about every rap artist ever be able to sue “Flame” for ripping THEM off? HIS song sounds like just about every other rap song I’ve heard – well, not really as good, but the same ideas.
Just more phony religious people trying to get what they REALLY worship: more money.
Kindle Rashod
What evidence do you have that Flame is ripping people off and just want more money? There’s a reason professionals refer to something called music BUSINESS. Copyright infringement is typical in the music world. Although I disagree with the lawsuit as well, he has every right because his music is business. Again, what evidence do you have that he’s ripping people off?
Jeff
“Non-talents in the Christian rap scene”? Are you implying that secular rappers have talent? That’s funny.
Nicholas Trueblood
they are slightly similar in that their sampling repeats over and over. However, they have different tempos as well as different harmonic ranges. They are not the same but were developed under along similar lines. While not a big fan of rap, it was one of the better ones, and the Katie Perry song was nice as well. A lot better than that catterwalling that was Fireworks. I had to stop listning to some radio stations cause that one was so over played.
Bob
Since these guys are using rap chords that have been done over and over again by other artists over the years they should be the ones on the hook for stealing other artists beats.
PaytonB
I’m sure we could find a dozen other songs with the same beat prior to the christian band’s use of it. I hope they get sued themselves.
Everyoneisright
You know who else made Christian theamed “music”? The guy from As I Lay Dying who tried to have his wife killed. Christians will blindly be led by and anything and anyone that helps aligns and reinforce their belief systems. Christian song vs. non-Christian song? Must be Katy Perry’s fault.
Kindle Rashod
Although I listen to Flame and Lecrae on a regular basis, a part of me is hoping they lose. I feel that way as a music business professional. Not only are the melodies similar, but also the characteristics of the kick drums and snare drums. However, the similarities seem basic and anybody could have made something similar. These guys have been in the game for over 10 years, and their music isn’t lame, and they do have a following.
