Fierce storms kill 3, leave almost 500,000 without power

(CNN) — A rash of severe weather pummeled New York and Pennsylvania on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving almost 500,000 without power.

In New York, three people died due to collapsed buildings in the Syracuse area, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said.

Fierce winds there whipped torrential rain sideways. Several trees were uprooted or snapped at the trunk.

More than 375,000 Pennsylvania customers had no electricity, the state’s major utility companies said Tuesday night.

New York’s major utility companies said more than 106,000 customers lost power.