Flash flood warnings for large part of Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) _ Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of northern, central and eastern Illinois as slow-moving thunderstorms unleash torrential downpours.

According to the National Weather Service, around 3 inches of rain has already fallen across the Chicago area as of early Saturday morning. Another inch was expected. There are reports of standing water on roads and highways.

The flash flood warnings are for all or parts of Champaign, Cook, Ford, Livingston, McLean and Will counties.

Forecasters are also warning of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and isolated damaging wind gusts topping 60 mph in some areas.

In central Illinois, the weather service is warning that flooding will continue along the Illinois River from Havana and points downstream into next week.

More storms are expected Saturday afternoon and into the night.