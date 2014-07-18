× Bridgeton to allow bow hunting of deer

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) _ The Bridgeton City Council has agreed to allow longbow hunting in an effort to thin the growing deer population in the St. Louis County town.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city council voted 5-3 Wednesday to allow hunting after complaints from residents about accidents and property destruction caused by deer.

The plan will allow for two 60-day hunting periods, beginning Sept. 15 and in late November. Hunters must be at least 18 and complete a Missouri Department of Conservation safety course.

Other communities in the region have allowed some form of hunting in deer management efforts.

