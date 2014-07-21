Garbage Bag Gala to help the Salvation Army this Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - This year marks the third annual Garbage Bag Gala featuring high fashion created from trash bags, discarded wrappers, duct tape, soda cans, and other recyclables.

The event will benefit The Salvation Army`s homeless and emergency social service programs as well as raise awareness about the environment.

It's taking place Friday, July 25 at Moulin, located at located at 2017 Chouteau Avenue - doors open at 7 pm.

Talent from Team Fredbird and Fox Sports Midwest will model fashions crafted by participating designers including St. Louis-native A.J. Thouvenot, who was featured on Season 8 of 'Project Runway.'