Old phone scam targeting Jefferson County residents
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – An old phone scam is making its rounds again. Some residents in Jefferson County are getting calls from scam artists claiming to be loved ones. These scammers are saying they’re in trouble or in jail in a foreign country. They are trying to get money.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says if you receive such a call, check with other members of your family to verify if it’s real.
2 comments
Bob
Grandma, I need help.
Mark, is that you?
Yes Grandma, it’s Mark.
Sorry, I don’t have a grandson named Mark (as she hangs up).
jcpnknife
I Want to Get The Jefferson County,mo Council to get the Jefferson County,Mo. Sheriff’s Dept. to crack down on all phone scams to have all con artists prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law permantly across Jefferson COunty,MO.
Permantly with Law & Order With New Leadership 21st Century Across Jefferson COunty,MO. Now.
