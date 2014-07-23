× Old phone scam targeting Jefferson County residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – An old phone scam is making its rounds again. Some residents in Jefferson County are getting calls from scam artists claiming to be loved ones. These scammers are saying they’re in trouble or in jail in a foreign country. They are trying to get money.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says if you receive such a call, check with other members of your family to verify if it’s real.