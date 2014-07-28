Fisherman nets alligator in a St. Charles pond

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – It’s no fish tale. Walter Bushmann really did catch an alligator while fishing in a St. Charles pond Monday. He also saw two other gators in the water.
“I was super surprised,” said Bushman. “I probably jumped back a foot.”
The pond is tucked away behind the Summit Subdivision. The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms Bushmann did catch an alligator, and estimates it was about a foot and a half long. Bushmann says one of the other gators in the water was about a foot longer than the one he caught.
The Department of Conservation did not find the other two gators Bushmann says he saw. The agency suspects the alligator Bushmann caught was a pet someone dumped in the pond.
Bushmann contacted the Department of Conservation because he had concerns for the safety of others.
“Let’s say a 7 or 8-year-old latched on to one of them and pulled it out of the water, and thought it was cute and got bit,” said Bushmann.
The Missouri Department of Conservation says there is no serious danger other than the threat of someone receiving a bite that could draw some blood. Alligators cannot survive a Missouri winter, so even if there are other gators in the pond, they won’t be around long enough to become a serious threat.
Even with those reassurances, neighbors have concerns.
“I need to know what’s going on,” said Summit subdivision resident Paul Rudberg. “My boys go down there quite often.”
Rudberg hopes someone will be able to find out how the gators got into the pond.
For more information, click on alligators.
RETIRED1
I’ve always wanted a pair of alligator shoes so I guess I’d better go alligator hunting in that pond.
KRAFTIG
Whoever dumbed these little guys surley knew they wouln’t survive the cold. What a shame! Total disrespect to his neighbors and the animal.
KRAFTIG
Dumbed dumped, same thing!
KRAFTIG
Go ahead and use KRAFTIG if you want, but I’ve posted with that name for about 2yrs. Billy Busch owns it, so I suppose that we are both in vilation of some sort of law. DAMNED GOOD BEER !
Aaron Brown
Global warming keeps going and soon we’ll have gators all over Missouri
Carrol Nunn
Wait a minute. Didn’t they always Armadillos couldn’t survive cold Winters. But yet we are having problems with them here in Missouri. And after all of the cold weather and snow last Winter. We still see them all the time at the Lake of the Ozarks. And a friend in Sullivan has a real problem with them in her yard and garden. I think one was found in Arnold too.
Kim Millard-Phillips
We have Armadillos in Union this year. Many of them. The gators may not normally survive but all things are possible.
Scott Seketa
Missouri fish and wildlife need to talk to Florida Fish and Wildwlif Commision about Alligator bites. No matter how large or small an alligator site is serious due to the bacteria in their mouth. Also alligators can survive a winter in Missouri if it is a mild one. How do I know this I am a contracted nuisance alligator trapper for FWC.
solitaire
