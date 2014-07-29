× 1 of 2 Saudis found not guilty of attacking woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ One of two Saudi Arabian men accused of kidnapping a woman from a Springfield bar and sexually assaulting her has been found not guilty.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Judge Calvin Holden on Monday ruled there was no evidence of sexual intercourse between the alleged victim and anyone else.

Holden tried Ahmed Alanazi last month after the 27-year-old waived his right to a jury trial. Afterward, the judge reviewed hours of surveillance video before making his ruling.

The woman had claimed Alanazi and 22-year-old Rayan Alqabbaa took her from a club on June 1, 2013, went to an apartment and sexually assaulted her.

The woman admitted in court that she drank against her doctor’s orders and took the painkiller Percocet on the night of the alleged attack.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader