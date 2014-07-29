St. Charles man dies from injuries suffered handling an explosive device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - Friends and family of Mike Keen are searching for answers in the death of their loved one. Keen, 51, died this week following injuries he suffered on July 5th. Keen was doing yard work at his St. Charles home on North Benton Avenue when a neighbor suddenly heard a loud explosion.

"It was like a hand grenade," said friend and neighbor Charles Walls.

First responders said it appeared Keen picked up a fireworks mortar the size of a baseball. It exploded in his hand. Keen lost 3 fingers, suffered internal injuries, burns on his chest and shrapnel in his neck.

Tony Keen is hosting a benefit on Saturday, August 2nd at Charlie's Pub and Grill in St. Charles. It's also a celebration of his brother's life. The benefit includes a poker run. For more information go to http://www.helpmickeykeen.myevent.com.

Relatives are also hosting a car wash at the Huck's at 699 Salt Lick Road in St. Peters. The fundraiser will be held Sunday and will help Keen's family with medical expenses. Keen was hospitalized for nearly a month.

"I thought he would pull through," said Walls. "It's a very devastating loss."

Keen's family is still trying to determine why the device was in Keen's yard and why it exploded. They say police have yet to find the answer.

