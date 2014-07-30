Citizens of Pevely keep right to speak at city meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - A victory for citizens in Pevely after a You Paid For It expose on city plans to shut down citizens voices at Board of Alderman.

After our You Paid For It report aldermen did an about face on plans to keep citizens from speaking at the beginning of board meetings. Under the original measure that got first round approval a couple of weeks ago citizens could only speak at the end of the meetings after votes had already been taken.

But now since our story aldermen announced they will let citizens speak at the beginnings of board meetings after all.

Also a special committee will be set up to meet an recommend a permanent policy for citizens at board meetings.

Pevely now joins several other communities that have tried and failed to muzzle residents who want to make their voices heard at city hall.

You can follow Elliott Davis on Facebook and Twitter.

Elliott Davis on Facebook

Elliott Davis on Twitter

Email: Elliott.davis@tvstl.com