Two St. Louis area P.F. Chang’s locations affected by data breach
NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — If you swiped your card at a P.F. Chang’s restaurant, then somebody might have swiped your info.
P.F. Chang’s identified 33 restaurants where customer credit and debit card information might have been stolen.
Both St. Louis area locations were affected by the breach.
The majority are located in California, with the rest scattered around the U.S.
The Chinese-themed restaurant chain first found out about the possible theft on June 10, when it was alerted to it by the Secret Service.
The company’s list of restaurants include the time frames when the potential theft of customer data might have occurred. Some incidents started as far back as October, 2013.
The company said it is continuing to investigate the situation in conjunction with outside firms and the Secret Service.
A spokeswoman for P.F. Chang’s was not immediately available to say whether the restaurant has seen a drop in sales since the incident was first announced.
The company said that it’s now safe for customers to use credit and debit cards at its restaurants. It also said that its Pei Wei Asian Diner chain of restaurants was not affected.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2014 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
7 comments
Tim Wilson
And we are just hearing about this now in August.
Bob
Just to help out in the noticeable lack of specifics, both Local PF Changs were on the list.
Bob
Hey, at least the headline now contains that helpful tidbit of relevant information.
dee
Hey- the Best Twiced Baked Potaotes on EARTH in 4 minutes! Like my page for more great recipes and tips! https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Homestyle-Gourmet/684671454921752?ref_type=bookmark
stacie alessandro
Everyone protect your debit and credit cards and visit http://Www.signal-vault.com
Ace Baily
cash is the only way to be sure, in spite of all the so called secure methods, criminals work 7 days a week, 24 hours a day on cards of any kind. if this one does not work, move on to another. any time some entity claims to have a secure system, someone is out there working to break it. schnucks, target michaels just 3 names of recent past to be in the news.
Ritchie Page
Data Breach is a problem for large and small businesses. Data breach policies can be inexpensive, my agency can help.
Comments are closed.