Two St. Louis area P.F. Chang’s locations affected by data breach

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — If you swiped your card at a P.F. Chang’s restaurant, then somebody might have swiped your info.

P.F. Chang’s identified 33 restaurants where customer credit and debit card information might have been stolen.

Both St. Louis area locations were affected by the breach.

The majority are located in California, with the rest scattered around the U.S.

The Chinese-themed restaurant chain first found out about the possible theft on June 10, when it was alerted to it by the Secret Service.

The company’s list of restaurants include the time frames when the potential theft of customer data might have occurred. Some incidents started as far back as October, 2013.

The company said it is continuing to investigate the situation in conjunction with outside firms and the Secret Service.

A spokeswoman for P.F. Chang’s was not immediately available to say whether the restaurant has seen a drop in sales since the incident was first announced.

The company said that it’s now safe for customers to use credit and debit cards at its restaurants. It also said that its Pei Wei Asian Diner chain of restaurants was not affected.

