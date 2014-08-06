One killed in wrong-way crash: EB I-44 closed near Stanton, MO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANTON, MO (KTVI) - One man is dead following a wrong-way crash on I-44 near Stanton, Missouri Wednesday morning. All eastbound lanes have been shutdown.

The Missouri Highway Patrol crash team is on the scene.

According to police, a man traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes around 4:38 a.m., caused several accidents. The man drove nearly six miles before sideswiping another vehicle. That driver lost control and the wrong-way driver continued. Two more vehicles were hit at mile marker 233. The wrong-way driver was killed.

Five people with moderate injuries were taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. All cars have been towed from the area.

Traffic is being diverted northbound to Frontage Road through Union.

The wrong-way driver was from Richmond Heights.