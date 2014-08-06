One killed in wrong-way crash: EB I-44 closed near Stanton, MO

STANTON, MO (KTVI) - One man is dead following a wrong-way crash on I-44 near Stanton, Missouri Wednesday morning. All eastbound lanes have been shutdown.
The Missouri Highway Patrol crash team is on the scene.
According to police, a man traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes around 4:38 a.m., caused several accidents. The man drove nearly six miles before sideswiping another vehicle. That driver lost control and the wrong-way driver continued. Two more vehicles were hit at mile marker 233. The wrong-way driver was killed.
Five people with moderate injuries were taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. All cars have been towed from the area.
Traffic is being diverted northbound to Frontage Road through Union.
The wrong-way driver was from Richmond Heights.
3 comments
Adam
A motorcycle also got caught up in the accident.
Todd R. Nissenholtz
It’s interesting that the driver was able to go so long without noticing that they were going the wrong way.
Bob
Often they do know they are going the wrong way with all the people blowing their horns. They panic, and plan to take the next offramp, but there isn’t any. I believe he entered the highway from the rest stop that has a left hand exit and entrance, so when the person entered the highway using the exit offramp, it looked normal because he was entering from the right side.
Comments are closed.