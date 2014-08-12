Muffin Cutting and the St. Louis Central Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Forget the old ribbon-cutting. The St. Louis Central Library Downtown will open the new Urban Eats Cafe this morning with a muffin-cutting. And, that muffin is HUGE.

Co-owner Caya Aufiero tells Kim Hudson how long it took to bake the ginormous pastry and what is on the menu for those craving something a little smaller.

Urban Eats Café

St. Louis Central Public Library

MUFFIN-CUTTING

Tuesday, August 12, 2014

11a.m

1301 Olive

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 206-6723

http://cio.slpl.org/2014/07/31/grand-opening-urban-eats-cafe-central/