St. Louis County Prosecutor updates Michael Brown investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – As the investigation into the shooting death of Michael Brown moves into its 5th day, FOX2 has learned that the body of Michael Brown has been released to the family. At the family’s requests Brown’s remain were taken to Austin Layne Mortuary.

The family is planning to conduct its own forensic examination of the body.

At a press conference in Clayton late Wednesday afternoon St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announced his office and the St. Louis County Police Department is coordinating their investigation with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice. He stressed that his office is at all Missouri state laws and if any laws were broken. That said, McCulloch stated that the FBI and DOJ are conducting a parallel investigation into any potential civil rights violations.

McCulloch says after his office reviews the evidence and talking to witnesses, his office will take the case to the grand jury for any potential indictments to be issued.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow Elloitt Davis On Facebook and Twitter:

Elloitt Davis on Facebook

Elloitt Davis on Twitter

Email: elloitt.davis@tvstl.com