County prosecutor says Michael Brown case will go to a grand jury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – It’s now been one week since the shooting of Michael Brown by Ferguson police officer in the Canfield Green apartment complex.

In that time precious little has been said about the investigation into 18-year-old Michael Brown’s death. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch is on record says that his office is reviewing all relevant information, evidence and witnesses to the shooting.

But that has done little to calm the residents of Ferguson who again demanded information on the status of the investigation from Governor Jay Nixon as spoke at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Reporter Betsey Bruce spoke to Bob McCulloch today, who stated the case would go to a grand jury eventually.