FroYo helps students of New American Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Those who love FroYo can help the kids at the Nahed Champman New American Academy in the St. Louis Public Schools. The school works to nurture immigrant children now living in the St. Louis area.

Until August 25, 2014, FroYo customers can get a 20% discount when they bring a school supply item to a participating store. Everyone can make a cash donation.

FroYo will present the supplies and the cash to the kids of New American Academy on August 29, 2014.

Ladue: 1516 Lindbergh Boulevard

Delmar Loop: 6329 Delmar Boulevard

Creve Coeur: 10909 Olive Boulevard

Manchester: 14169 Manchester Road

Central West End: 4663 Maryland Avenue

South County: 95 Concord Plaza

Chesterfield: 17408 Chesterfield Airport Road

For more information, visit the SLPS Facebook Page