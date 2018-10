Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - For some students, no school means no lunch. The Ferguson-Florissant School District is stepping up to provide sack lunches for children in need.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day this week, sack lunches are available to district students to bring home. Lunches can be picked up at five district elementary schools:

Airport Elementary

Duchesene Elementary

Griffith Elementary

Holman Elementary

Wedgewood Elementary