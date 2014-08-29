× St. Nicholas Greek Festival to kick off Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The 97th Annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is this Labor Day weekend. The festivities are set begin on Friday night in the Central West End. Admission is free.

Be prepared to enjoy Greek food, beer and wine, along with live dancing and music.

Volunteers have prepared 250 pans of Baklava, and 12,000 Shish kabobs!

Free parking will available in the BJC garage.

St. Nicholas Greek Festival

Friday, August 29th 5-9pm

Saturday & Sunday August 30th-31st 11am-9pm

Labor Day, 11am-8pm

For more information visit: sngoc.org