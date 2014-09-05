Governor Nixon calls on lawmakers to sustain his vetoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI)-Missouri governor Jay Nixon is calling on lawmakers to sustain several vetoes he made this year on the budget. Nixon vetoed several line items in the budget that he says the state cannot afford.

He also is calling on lawmakers to sustain his veto of several bills he calls "Friday favors." Those bills, passed on the last day of the legislative session, a Friday, would provide tax breaks to many businesses in Missouri.

Lawmakers return Monday for the veto session. If they over ride Nixon’s line item vetoes, he could still block the money by freezing the spending.