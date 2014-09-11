× Missouri trial next for man convicted of 6 Illinois deaths

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A man already serving life sentences for each of six summertime 2008 killings in Illinois next will face trial in Missouri on charges he killed an Arkansas couple during the spree.

But it may be some time before Nicholas Sheley appears in front of a jury in Jefferson County near St. Louis or knows whether he’ll be confronted with something he didn’t have to worry about in Illinois, the death penalty, allowed in Missouri.

Jefferson County prosecutor Steven Jerrell said Wednesday that Illinois courts where Sheley has been convicted still haven’t released evidence he needs to try him on charges linked to the killings of Jill and Tom Estes of Sherwood, Arkansas.

Jerrell said his office hasn’t decided whether to pursue the death penalty.