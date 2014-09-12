P.A.W. Stoppers supports K-9 officers

(KTVI) – Backstoppers helps human police officers. But, who takes care of the needs for the canine partners. After all, police dogs put their lives on the line for humans everyday.
P.A.W. Stoppers helps law enforcement agencies meet the costs of training and care for active-duty K-9 officers and care for retired K-9 officers.
You can help, and have fun, at a fundraiser in Eureka

Pawstoppers Annual BBQ and fireworks event
Brookdale Farms
8004 Twin Rivers, Eureka, MO 63025
Saturday, September 13, 2014
10:00-evening
http://www.pawstoppersinc.com