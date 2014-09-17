Michelle Obama visits children at St. Jude in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN (KPLR) – First Lady Michelle Obama visited St. Jude children's research hospital Wednesday. She met children battling childhood cancers and talked with them about their hopes and dreams. Mrs. Obama said she wanted to bring national attention to the hospital to promote the life saying research being done there. Her plane was about an hour and a half late due to a plane maintenance issue. But when she arrived, she met each child individually and later toured the hospital.

Follow Mandy Murphey on Facebook and Twitter:

Mandy Murphey on Facebook

Mandy Murphey on Twitter

Email: mandy.murphey@tvstl.com