This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(KTVI) – One road trip can take back in time by about 150 years.

Prairie Day will show families what it was like to live on a prairie in the 1800s. Visitors will learn about bison hunting, building a fire and how to dress like a pioneer. Prairie Day

Saturday, September 20, 2014

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shaw Nature Reserve

I-44 and Highway 100

Gray Summit, MO 63039 Filed in: AM Show Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email