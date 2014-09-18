Local Scottish await election results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- It is decision day in Scotland, as voters finally get their say on whether Scotland will declare its independence from the United Kingdom.

But the returns from that election are being watched all over the world.

The local Scottish at the Scottish Arms in the Central West End are bracing themselves for what could be a very long night because turnout has been huge and the outcome is expected to be close.

St. Louis has a vibrant Scottish community. In fact the Scottish games are being held in St. Louis later this month.

Among those making merry at the Scottish Arms will be Mark Sutherland, born in Scotland but for the past 25 years he has been living and working in St. Louis.

And he says there are more people with ties to Scotland in the U.S. than you might think.

Going into the election, 97-percent of the electorate had registered to vote. Some polling places closed early because 100 percent of the registered voters from those precincts had cast their votes hours before the closing time.

The polls closed at four o`clock Thursday afternoon St. Louis time. Returns are expected to come in around 8:00 our time and wrap up by about one in the morning.

And no matter how it turns out, the folks at the Scottish Arms plan to have fun either way. They already are.