(KTVI) – Don’t miss the Wildwood BBQ Bash this weekend. It’s presented by St. Louis Home Fires and it’s the largest bbq contest in the area.

There are more than 100 teams entered.

Here are the details:

Tee Up with Kim: Tequila Marie’s Salon

Tequila Marie stays busy crafting the croifs of women and girls. She also joined an effort in August to help boys and girls get ready for the school year by styling their hair for free.

Check her out for a quote on your fabulous fall ‘do.

Wildwood BBQ Bash

September 28th-29th

10 A.M. both days

220 Plaza Drive

Wildwood, MO 63040