Dr. Pestello officially installed as 33rd President of SLU

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Saint Louis University holds a historic inauguration ceremony for its new president and it ended with confetti falling from the raptors.

Fred Pestello was officially installed as SLU's 33rd president at the ceremony Friday morning at the Chaifetz Arena which included a lot of pomp and circumstance.

Pestello is the first lay president in SLU`s nearly 200 year history.

Pestello is the permanent replacement for father Lawrence Biondi, who retired in September of last year under a cloud of controversy.

Pestello called Biondi`s 26 years as SLU`s president 'transformative' for the school.

He says SLU`s future is about a higher purpose and a greater good.

'We must continue the trajectory begun by those who came before us, taking up the sacred charge and reaching the highest level in all that we do,' explained Pestello during his speech.

Ann Kneztic, a SLU senior and president of the Student Government Association, added about Pestello as president, 'It is a great thing. Students are excited, there`s an air of change coming about, and students are looking forward to opportunities that he`s bringing to campus.'

There were SLU students, staff and faculty at the ceremony along with delegates from other schools.

Pestello has actually been on the job at SLU since July.

Today, though, was his official installation.

New SLU President Fred Pestello sitting next to Archbishop Carlson. Pestello will speak later on in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/KyxidD1ZuC — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) October 3, 2014

Fred Pestello accepting mission of President of SLU. Pestello to speak soon.#stl@fox2now pic.twitter.com/5MjjsFhfBp — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) October 3, 2014

Pestello just officially installed as 33rd SLU President pic.twitter.com/RB39fCSVlm — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) October 3, 2014

Pestello says he is "humbled" to be named as SLU President pic.twitter.com/KCbcn3rffg — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) October 3, 2014