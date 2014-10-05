Hundreds of trees planted for peace in Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Sunday hundreds of trees were planted across the St. Louis area in an effort to rebuild communities and peace for the people of Ferguson.

The trees were planted as part of “Plant for Peace” an effort to unify communities in the St. Louis area after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Organizers say the trees represent a fresh start for the citizens of Ferguson and the St. Louis area.

