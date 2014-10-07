Father from “7th Heaven” confesses to molesting girls in audio recording

The actor who played the pastor and father on the TV show “7th Heaven” told to his estranged wife that he was a child molester. The audio recording has just been released by TMZ. Stephen Collins is now a suspect in an investigation by the New York Police department.

The recording is from a 2012 therapy session with Collins, his wife actress Faye Grant and a therapist. The couple is in the middle of a nasty divorce. Collins did not know that his wife was recording the session. She did this under her lawyer’s advice.

Grant is shocked when she learns her husband has exposed himself to several underage girls. He confesses to molesting an 11-year-old New York girl, a relative of his first wife. Collins says he exposed himself to the girl “a couple of times” when she was 11, 12 and 13.

His wife asks if there were more girls. Collins says there was also a girl who lived in his neighborhood in Los Angeles. He tried righting the wrong by apologizing to her years later.

According to TMZ the New York Police Department has the tape. Two detectives form the Special Victims Unit flew to Los Angeles to interview Grant. They are asking about more potential witnesses.

