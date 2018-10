Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Firefighters faced several challenges Thursday morning in south St. Louis.

Crews were called to a four family flat just after 11am on DeTonty at 39th street. Firefighters say say a hydrant nearby the building, had a bad plug which affected the amount of water and pressure coming out. So, firefighters had to hook up to hydrants further away.

The fire was in the basement of the building and was behind a partition making it more difficult for firefighters to get to. Electrical wires were also exposed.