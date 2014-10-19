× Better Business Bureau warns of Ebola scams

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Better Business Bureau and several government agencies are warning the public to be on the lookout for scams related to the Ebola virus.

Steve J. Bernas is president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and northern Illinois.

In an emailed statement, Bernas says scammers have moved quickly to take advantage of the public’s fear about the deadly virus. The scams include con artists soliciting donations to fake charities that claim to provide relief for victims. Others say they’re selling stock for companies they claim have found a cure.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued warning letters about scammers that are trying to sell “miracle” products they claim will prevent or cure Ebola. Officials say some of these products contain untested, dangerous ingredients.

