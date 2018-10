Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)- St. Louis firefighters were busy Sunday morning battling a fire in the 1200 block of Hodiamont in the northwest corner of the city. The fire started on the porch of the two story home and then spread inside.

Four people were initially trapped by the fire, two adults and two children. The children were dropped to safety. The adults jumped. EMS crews were on scene. There is no word on injuries.

The home did not have working smoke alarms.