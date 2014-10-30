Unfinished construction has protesters marching near the West Lake Landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI) - Unfinished construction work along St. Charles Rock Road has demonstrators raising public health concerns.

Protestors lined the road Thursday afternoon, saying these pipes set to be buried collect waste from the Bridgeton landfill. The concerned residents say what is flowing through the pipes should have the entire region worried.

The demonstrators say when the pipe is finished it will run through Bridgeton and St. Ann all the way to a MSD plant on Grand Avenue. A spokesperson for Westlake landfill says federal and state officials agree that the site is safe and presents, "no risk to anyone at or in the vicinity of the landfills."

