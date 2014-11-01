× Marine back with family after being released from Mexican prison

MIAMI, FL (CNN) – U.S Marine reservist Andrew Tahmooreesi is enjoying his first day back home in Miami with his family.

He was released late Friday night after spending seven months in a Mexican prison on gun charges.

Tahmooressi says he took a wrong turn on the California side of the border.

When arrested Mexican customs agents found three firearms in his truck. Mexico’s gun laws prohibit anyone from illegally bringing weapons into the country.

The court there found no cause to prosecute him, but did suggest he seek treatment.

The Tahmooressi family thanked former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and Representatives Ed Royce and Matt Salmon for their diplomatic efforts to secure Andrew’s release.