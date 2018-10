This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video (KTVI)- Big George Brock and The New House Rockers pack their big sound into our Box Studio. Brock, known by many as "The King of St. Louis Blues" has a major appreciation celebration planned after 63 years of making music. Big George Brock Appreciation Day

BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

Saturday, November 8, 2014

10 p.m.

700 S. Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63102 For additional information visit: bbsjazzbluessoups.com/music.htm

