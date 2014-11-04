‘Get out the vote’ organizers push Ferguson residents to polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, MO (KTVI)- Nearly 2,000 Ferguson residents are registered to vote at the Dellwood recreation center. The polls open at 6a.m. Tuesday morning. There has been a big push to get out the vote since the shooting death of Michael Brown.

We know there are at least 128 newly registered voters in Ferguson.

Get-out-the-vote organizers also point out that many people who come to the polls today may have already been registered, but simply haven’t been consistent voters.

During a rally that was held on Monday night, no particular candidate was endorsed; Instead, everyone there talked about the need for people to exercise their right to vote and be engaged with the political process.

#Ferguson polling place all set for Election Day! I'm live with how many voters may show up @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/PMhLELwWdB — ANTHONY KIEKOW (@KiekowLive) November 4, 2014

About a dozen #Ferguson residents have already voted at Dellwood Recreation Center. Half male, half female. All African American. @FOX2now — ANTHONY KIEKOW (@KiekowLive) November 4, 2014