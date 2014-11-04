‘Get out the vote’ organizers push Ferguson residents to polls

Posted 5:42 am, November 4, 2014, by and , Updated at 11:09AM, November 4, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DELLWOOD, MO (KTVI)- Nearly 2,000 Ferguson residents are registered to vote at the Dellwood recreation center. The polls open at 6a.m. Tuesday morning. There has been a big push to get out the vote since the shooting death of Michael Brown.

We know there are at least 128 newly registered voters in Ferguson.

Get-out-the-vote organizers also point out that many people who come to the polls today may have already been registered, but simply haven’t been consistent voters.

During a rally that was held on Monday night, no particular candidate was endorsed; Instead, everyone there talked about the need for people to exercise their right to vote and be engaged with the political process.

For additional information visit: stlouisco.com

 

 