‘Get out the vote’ organizers push Ferguson residents to polls

DELLWOOD, MO (KTVI)- Nearly 2,000 Ferguson residents are registered to vote at the Dellwood recreation center. The polls open at 6a.m. Tuesday morning. There has been a big push to get out the vote since the shooting death of Michael Brown.
We know there are at least 128 newly registered voters in Ferguson.
Get-out-the-vote organizers also point out that many people who come to the polls today may have already been registered, but simply haven’t been consistent voters.
During a rally that was held on Monday night, no particular candidate was endorsed; Instead, everyone there talked about the need for people to exercise their right to vote and be engaged with the political process.
