Marriage licenses available for same-sex couples in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Marriage licenses for all same-sex couples are now available at City Hall. It’s all thanks to a St. Louis circuit court ruling that was announced Wednesday afternoon. The state ban on same sex marriage was ruled unconstitutional by Judge Rex Burlison.

The ban was initially challenged in St. Louis over the summer.

Mayor Francis Slay backed the marriages of four same-sex couples at the City Hall and the Recorder of Deeds issued the couples marriage licenses.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster said he supports same-sex marriage, but that he is appealing the ruling because the Missouri Supreme Court needs to resolve the issue.

Advocates argue the ruling applies statewide.

It’s still unclear if other cities in Missouri will abide by the ruling.