My father Delton Simpson served as a gunner in the Vietnam War in 1969 -1970. Sadly the majority of his platoon were killed in the war. My father was taken as a POW who was later released. His physical scars were visible. His mental scars hidden, a result of PTSD. Now a disabled veteran my dad continues to fight for the well being of his fellow war veterans.

Thank you all for risking your lives for all of us.

April Simpson