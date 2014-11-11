Blues honor veterans before game with Buffalo Sabres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – 92-year-old World War II vet Charlie Rohde had the honor of representing all our military veterans Tuesday night at the Blues game in downtown St. Louis.

Fans packed the Scottrade Center for a night they will never forget, at least not for this World War II vet. Rhode, who was awarded the five Bronze Battle Stars and the Bronze Star medal, was wheeled out onto the ice to represent all the men and women who served our country. He also had the honor of delivering a specially made goalie mask to Brian Elliot Monday during practice.

Now Elliot’s mask is being auctioned off to support Veterans Day and for all the men and women who served.

