Marijuana investors offer $1M to Effingham school

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) _ Investors in a potential medical marijuana growing operation are trying to persuade a city council in south-central Illinois to reconsider a zoning request. They’re offering up to $1 million to local schools over 10 years to show they’re serious about helping the community.

The Effingham City Council last month rejected a zoning proposal for the cultivation center. The Effingham Daily News reports the investors want to get back before the council next week.

Chicago attorney Jon Loevy (LOH’-vee) is an investor. He says it makes sense for the company to give money to Effingham schools to train workers.

But City Commissioner Brian Milleville says the investors only “want to grease a palm.” Commissioner Matt Hirtzel says, if he changes his vote, he’ll be “nothing more than a Judas.”

