Marijuana investors offer $1M to Effingham school

Posted 12:13 pm, November 12, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) _ Investors in a potential medical marijuana growing operation are trying to persuade a city council in south-central Illinois to reconsider a zoning request. They’re offering up to $1 million to local schools over 10 years to show they’re serious about helping the community.

The Effingham City Council last month rejected a zoning proposal for the cultivation center. The Effingham Daily News reports  the investors want to get back before the council next week.

Chicago attorney Jon Loevy (LOH’-vee) is an investor. He says it makes sense for the company to give money to Effingham schools to train workers.

But City Commissioner Brian Milleville says the investors only “want to grease a palm.” Commissioner Matt Hirtzel says, if he changes his vote, he’ll be “nothing more than a Judas.”
___
Information from: Effingham Daily News