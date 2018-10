This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(KTVI)- The St. Louis Activity Center boasts being second oldest senior activity center in the United States. With all that experience, staff and volunteers work to make sure our treasured elders have meals, transportation, exercise classes, health screenings and much more. For additional information visit: stlactivitycenter.org Filed in: AM Show Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email