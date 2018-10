Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Hunger Games franchise is still pumping out heart-stopping chapters with the latest installment, "The Hunger Games Mocking Jay: Part 1".

Sam Clafin plays Finnick Odair who fights alongside Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence. Clafin tells us if his character survives while fighting for basic needs and the love of his life.

The Hunger Games,

Mockingjay: Part 1

Opens in theaters November 21, 2014

www.thehungergamesexclusive.com