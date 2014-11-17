× Caseyville to hold hearing on former police chief

CASEYVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Caseyville council will hold a hearing on its former police chief Jose Alvarez. Alvarez has been fired 3 times in three months.

But a judge ruled he never got a hearing before he was fired.

Caseyville’s Mayor, Len Black, fired the chief over personal conflicts.

The village plans to hold a formal hearing at 6 pm Monday o the matter.

Alvarez had been on unpaid leave until the judge’s ruling restored his pay and medical benefits.