Caseyville to hold hearing on former police chief

Posted 4:09 pm, November 17, 2014, by , Updated at 04:06PM, November 17, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CASEYVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Caseyville council will hold a hearing on its former police chief Jose Alvarez. Alvarez has been fired 3 times in three months.

But a judge ruled he never got a hearing before he was fired.

Caseyville’s Mayor, Len Black, fired the chief over personal conflicts.

The village plans to hold a formal hearing at 6 pm Monday o the matter.

Alvarez had been on unpaid leave until the judge’s ruling restored his pay and medical benefits.