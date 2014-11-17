Mayor Slay agrees with Gov. Nixon’s activation of National Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) – Governor Jay Nixon ordered the deployment of the National Guard in advance of the grand jury decision in the shooting death of Michael Brown. The governor's order comes the same day protestors marched through Clayton. The governor said the guard will provide support to free up law enforcement officers to do their jobs. St. Louis Mayor Slay agreed with Nixon's decision and said the guard won't go head to head with protestors. Slay said, "They would be stationed at various locations in the city of St. Louis shopping centers, strip centers where you have shopping, government buildings of that sort."

Meanwhile close to a hundred people, many of them media members, moved through the streets of Clayton. The protestors chanted and repeated what they've been saying for more than 3 months, they want justice for Michael Brown. The frigid winds and flurries were not about to stop them. Elizabeth Vega took part. She said, "We're not deterred by the cold because we believe this is an important issue."

Pattie Cancer, a Clayton resident, was back again protesting the protestors. Cancer said, "I live in Clayton and I'm sick of this, all lives matter, all lives matter." Marchers didn't think she should be there. They told police but were overruled by the cops. Madden said, "Does she not have a right to present her views?" Pastor Demond Robinson replied, "Not to us, maybe to this community."

The march began at Shaw Park and ended at prosecutor Bob McCulloch's office. Patient motorists waited until the parade passed before they could continue on their way. Lavell Jones waited at one intersection, "I think sometimes it's best to let things play out if we can remain calm and try to figure out the best things to do."

There were no arrests in Clayton in relation to today's demonstration.