Amazing timelapse video of lake-effect snow hammering Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, NY (KTVI) – Snowstorms and record low temperatures whacked much of the country this week — and there’s more havoc coming Wednesday.
Buffalo, New York, one of the hardest-hit areas, is buried under 6 feet of snow — and counting. The city’s Mercy Hospital is short-staffed because many employees couldn’t travel.
“Many of our nurses couldn’t get in to work today,” nurse Shanel Orsi told The Buffalo News. She herself hitched a ride from a snowmobiler to get to work.
Thankfully, there were relatively few power outages in and near Buffalo, where about 450 customers didn’t have electricity Wednesday morning, New York State Electric and Gas Corp. reported.
Another blast of cold air will hammer the Midwest and Northeast on Wednesday while the Southeast could see record lows as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.
Nope, that's not a white wall behind my son #BuffaloSnow http://t.co/xlm4EgQOu7—
Shannon Fisher (@ShanV11) November 18, 2014
Save Buffalo from the snow! #BuffaloSnow #snowvember #snow #winteriscoming http://t.co/Y22qfBIk8F—
METEO ITALIA (@RADIORMT) November 19, 2014