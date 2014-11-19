Amazing timelapse video of lake-effect snow hammering Buffalo, NY

Posted 6:22 am, November 19, 2014, by , Updated at 11:00AM, November 19, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BUFFALO, NY (KTVI) – Snowstorms and record low temperatures whacked much of the country this week — and there’s more havoc coming Wednesday.

Buffalo, New York, one of the hardest-hit areas, is buried under 6 feet of snow — and counting. The city’s Mercy Hospital is short-staffed because many employees couldn’t travel.

“Many of our nurses couldn’t get in to work today,” nurse Shanel Orsi told The Buffalo News. She herself hitched a ride from a snowmobiler to get to work.

Thankfully, there were relatively few power outages in and near Buffalo, where about 450 customers didn’t have electricity Wednesday morning, New York State Electric and Gas Corp. reported.

Another blast of cold air will hammer the Midwest and Northeast on Wednesday while the Southeast could see record lows as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.

View this post on Instagram

Houses are literally buried here. #buffalosnow

A post shared by Kevin Wojcik (@kevinwojcik) on