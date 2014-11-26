Nixon under fire over response to Ferguson violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, MO (KTVI) –Missouri Governor Jay Nixon visited the Unified Command Wednesday talking with law enforcement officers tasked with protecting people and property in Ferguson and in the rest of the St. Louis area following a grand jury's decision in the Michael Brown case.

The governor is facing a political firestorm for not deploying a larger number of National Guard members to Ferguson before a wave of looting and rioting broke out Monday night. Dozens of businesses were destroyed or damaged by several fires set one after the other.

Lt. Governor Peter Kinder described what happened in Ferguson as a very dark episode in Missouri history and says Nixon is to blame for not activating the Guard before chaos erupted. Kinder believes everyone in Nixon's administration that was involved in security for the area will be called before a legislative committee to address the delayed response under oath.

