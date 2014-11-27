Community Fire Protection District turkey frying tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)- If you are frying a turkey today for Thanksgiving, please follow the rules. Don't burn down your garage, carport, or even worse, get hurt.

Scott Handlan and Rich Schmidt from the Community Fire Protection District stopped by to give us the cooking rules for frying turkey.

Both gentlemen are members of the Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri and Firefighter Paramedics with the Community Fire Protection District.

