× Ferguson Commission to hold first public meeting Monday, December 1st

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI)- The Ferguson Commission will hold its first public meeting on Monday, December 1st. The meeting will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Ferguson Community Center.

A public comment session is set to begin around 3:45 p.m.

The commission was formed to study the underlying social and economic conditions exposed following the shooting death of Michael Brown. Their goal is to find opportunities that will enact positive solutions as information is gathered and analyzed.

Openness and transparency will be the foundation of the group’s mission.

All 16 members will be in attendance.

The two co-chairpersons are Rev. Starsky Wilson, president and CEO of the Deaconess Foundation and Rich McClure, chairman of the St. Louis Regional Board of Teach for America.

The Ferguson Community Center is located at 1050 Smith Avenue. The event is open to the public.

For additional information and a full list of members visit: stlpositivechange.org